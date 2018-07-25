Lacey man who killed 2 women and raped his stepdaughter sentenced to life in prison

Ricardo Gardin-Gonzalez, who shot and killed his wife and mother-in-law, and raped his stepdaughter twice before leading law enforcement on a wild chase through Lacey and Olympia last year, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Thurston County Superior Court.

He previously had pleaded not guilty to an extensive list of charges.

At the conclusion of the two-hour hearing, in which Judge Jim Dixon heard from attorneys and family members, he sentenced Gardin-Gonzalez to life in prison without the chance of parole or early release.

The state had previously considered pursuing the death penalty for Gardin-Gonzalez, but Thurston County Prosecutor Jon Tunheim explained Wednesday that his office decided against it after weighing the additional trauma that might cause to the children associated with the case. He also had concerns that pursuing the death penalty might be costly and take time.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Check back for updates to this story.