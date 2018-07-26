Girl Scouts stress ‘girl power’ in new recruitment efforts

Girl Scouts Ket Davis, left, Em Kong, Lily Pogue and Rowan Rhoads laugh as they try to figure out a hand signal at a Girl Scout day camp in Carnation, Wash., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. As American women seek a larger role in politics, fairer wages and an end to sexual harassment, the Girl Scouts see an opportune time to show some swagger in promoting their core mission: girl empowerment. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson AP