Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Michael J. Anderson
Age: 32
Description: Asian man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2003, Anderson was found guilty in Snohomish County Superior Court of one count of first-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 130 months confinement. The conviction stems from when Anderson, at age 17, sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl. In 2001, Anderson pleaded guilty in Clark County Juvenile Court to one count of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 15 to 36 weeks confinement suspended. The conviction stems from when Anderson, at age 15, sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl.
Donavin S. Arehart, formerly known as Donavin S. Poe
Age: 26
Description: White man, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, red hair, hazel eyes
Status: Level 2
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2008, Arehart pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to two counts of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 104 weeks confinement. The conviction stems from when Arehart, from ages 12 to 14, sexually assaulted a 6-to-8-year-old girl and a 8-to-10-year-old boy.
Cody L. Sanders
Age: 26
Description: White man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2005, Sanders pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count of third-degree rape and was sentenced to 26 days confinement. The conviction stems from when Sanders, at age 12, sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.
