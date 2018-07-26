From left: Cody L. Sanders, Donavin S. Arehart and Michael J. Anderson.
Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

By Olympian staff

July 26, 2018 03:32 PM

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Michael J. Anderson

Age: 32

Description: Asian man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Status: Level 1

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 2003, Anderson was found guilty in Snohomish County Superior Court of one count of first-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 130 months confinement. The conviction stems from when Anderson, at age 17, sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl. In 2001, Anderson pleaded guilty in Clark County Juvenile Court to one count of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 15 to 36 weeks confinement suspended. The conviction stems from when Anderson, at age 15, sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl.

Donavin S. Arehart, formerly known as Donavin S. Poe

Age: 26

Description: White man, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, red hair, hazel eyes

Status: Level 2

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 2008, Arehart pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to two counts of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 104 weeks confinement. The conviction stems from when Arehart, from ages 12 to 14, sexually assaulted a 6-to-8-year-old girl and a 8-to-10-year-old boy.

Cody L. Sanders

Age: 26

Description: White man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes

Status: Level 1

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 2005, Sanders pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count of third-degree rape and was sentenced to 26 days confinement. The conviction stems from when Sanders, at age 12, sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

