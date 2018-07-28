What’s Happening for July 28

Saturday
Thurston County Special Olympics: Cheer on the Thurston County Special Olympics softball teams at the Southwest Region Softball Tournament from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both LBA and Yauger parks. Expect to see more than 500 Special Olympics athletes competing for a spot at the State Games. Want to help? Contact Mark Barker at bballdad11@ comcast.net
Community Shred & Share: WSECU is holding its annual shredding event in which anyone can shred as much as three file-size boxes of personal documents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any branch of the Washington State Employee Credit Union. For the sharing part, the Olympia branch at 330 Union Ave. SE will be collecting household cleaning and personal hygiene items for the YWCA’s Other Bank. Information: https://wsecu.org/community/out-and-about/community-shred-and-share.
Cops, Cars ‘N’ Kids: For the fourth year, the Lacey Police Department will host this free community car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the police department, 420 College St. SE, Lacey. Dash plaques will be handed out to the first 50 cars, and People’s Choice and Cops’ Choice awards will be given. Information: 360-459-8670 or roadstr92@yahoo.com.
Garden for Biodiversity: Slow Food Greater Olympia will host a work party at two downtown gardens, Fertile Ground at 311 Ninth Ave. SE and the Olympia Timberland Regional Library at 313 Eighth Ave. SE, to prune and weed. It’s a hands-on way to save heritage plants in our community.
IWW Summer Labor Concert: The Olympia branch of the International Workers of the World will host a 6 p.m. concert at downtown Olympia’s Sylvester Park featuring David Rovics, Corey Andrew Iris, and Overhill Ln. There also will be workers from Seattle who have recently organized their shop to talk about their ongoing struggle. A $10 donation is appreciated but none will be turned away. Proceeds will go toward the legal defense of workers and others arrested in defense of the environment. Information: https://olympiaiww.com/summer-labor-concert/
Saturday and Sunday
UFO Festival 2018 and Cosmic Symposium: The event has two parts, both located on Prairie Park Lane Southeast in Yelm. The festival includes vendors, a food court and beer garden, live music and entertainment, a maze, kids inflatables (purchased bracelet required for admission) and hot air balloon rides on Saturday evening (pre-purchase tickets). The Symposium will feature a series of UFO experts speaking about their knowledge; a weekend pass for admission to all lectures is $200, or pay $25 per lecture. Information: https://www.thetriadartstheater.com/yelmufofest
Sunday
Olympia Symphony Orchestra’s Concert at the Capitol: The annual free outdoor concert will be at 6 p.m. on the east lawn of the Capitol Campus. The program will include highlights from the symphony’s 65th season, including selections from “Fiddler on the Roof” and “West Side Story,” Sousa marches, and other classical, popular and patriotic favorites. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and picnic food. Participate in a raffle to win symphony concert tickets and baskets; purchase a "Season 66" T-shirt that matches the "uniform" of the musicians. The symphony also will collect cash donations to benefit Homeless Backpacks, a local non-profit that provides food and personal items for school children experiencing homelessness.
Zandell Family Reunion Picnic: Descendants of Thurston County homesteading Zandell family have held reunions for almost 100 years. They will gather again at 11 a.m. at Priest Point Park’s Kitchen #2, 2222 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia. Information: 360-665-2868
Wednesday
Thurston County Fair: The Thurston County Fair kicks off at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Lacey. Regular admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for youth ages 6-14 and free for children age 5 and under -- but on Wednesday, admission for all ages is $1 with a non-perishable donation to the Thurston County Food Bank. Thursday is “Kid’s Day,” and admission for children ages 14 and younger is $2, and Friday is “Military Appreciation Day,” with admission only $2 for active and retired military with ID. Admission tickets, season passes and fair parking can be purchased online this year at https://tickets.thurstoncountyfair.org/tickets. For more information, call 360-786-5453 or go to http://www.co.thurston.wa.us/fair/index.htm.
Melody Makers -- Drum City on Parade: Everyone is invited to join Display Your Drum participants at 4 p.m. in parading from the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, to Lacey City Hall and back. The free program will start with a short drum-themed storytime in the library meeting room, and then process to City Hall. Feel free to dress up. This event is part of the Summer Library Program.
Thursday
GRuB's Summer Carnival: Join GRuB for an evening of summer fun on the GRuB farm at 2016 Elliott Ave. NW, Olympia. The event includes carnival games, bubble booth, raffle, face painting, balloon twisting, magic show, farm tours, food vendors and a dunk tank. Suggested admission donation is $10 per family, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds. Parking at GRuB is limited, so please walk, bike, carpool, or hop on bus 41. With the exception of licensed service animals, this event is not pet friendly.
Shelton Skookum Rotary Music in the Park: The Lady Drinks Whiskey will perform at this free outdoor concert from 7-8:30 p.m. at Kneeland Park, 215 Turner Ave., Shelton.
Friday
Authentic Ethiopian Dinner: The dinner from 7-9 p.m. at the Yelm Community Center, 301 Second St. SE, will be prepared by Friendly Water for the World's Ethiopia Representative Abraham Bezabeh to raise money for Olympia's international non-governmental organization. Admission is open to the public by donation, but you must reserve at spot at http://www.friendlywater.net or by calling 360-918-3642.
Books by the Bay: Join other supporters of the South Sound Reading Foundation for a summer evening with authors Nancy Pearl and J. Ryan Stradal, live music by Pinniped, champagne, food, a silent auction, Raise the Paddle and a few literary diversions. The event runs 6-9:30 p.m. at the Terrace on the Green Restaurant at the Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW, Olympia. Information and tickets: http://www.southsoundreading.org/events/books-by-the-bay/ or contact Emily at 360-790-8913.
Music in the Park with Sonic Funk: One of two Friday night concerts in the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s summer outdoor concert series will feature the Sonic Funk Orchestra and its disco/funk sounds. The music begins at 7 p.m. at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia, on the water behind Anthony's restaurant. Admission is free. Information: http://downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park
