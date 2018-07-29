What’s Happening for July 29

Sunday
UFO Festival 2018 and Cosmic Symposium: The event has two parts, both on Prairie Park Lane Southeast in Yelm. The festival includes vendors, a food court and beer garden, live music and entertainment, a maze, and kids inflatables (purchased bracelet required for admission). The symposium will feature a series of UFO experts speaking about their knowledge; pay $25 per lecture. Information: thetriadartstheater.com/yelmufofest.
Olympia Symphony Orchestra’s Concert at the Capitol: The annual free outdoor concert will be at 6 p.m. on the east lawn of the Capitol Campus. The program will include highlights from the symphony’s 65th season, including selections from “Fiddler on the Roof” and “West Side Story,” Sousa marches, and other classical, popular and patriotic favorites. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and picnic food. Participate in a raffle to win symphony concert tickets and baskets; purchase a “Season 66” T-shirt that matches the “uniform” of the musicians. The symphony also will collect cash donations to benefit Homeless Backpacks, a South Sound nonprofit that provides food and personal items for school children who are homeless.
Zandell Family Reunion Picnic: Descendants of Thurston County homesteading Zandell family have had reunions for almost 100 years. They will gather again at 11 a.m. at Priest Point Park’s Kitchen No. 2, 2222 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia. Information: 360-665-2868.
Wednesday
Thurston County Fair: The Thurston County Fair kicks off at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Lacey. Regular admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for youths ages 6-14 and free for children ages 5 and under. On Wednesday, admission for all ages is $1 with a nonperishable donation to the Thurston County Food Bank. Thursday is “Kid’s Day,” and admission for people ages 14 and younger is $2, and Friday is Military Appreciation Day, with admission $2 for active and retired military with ID. Admission tickets, season passes and fair parking can be purchased online this year at tickets.thurstoncountyfair.org/tickets. For more information, call 360-786-5453 or go to co.thurston.wa.us/fair/index.htm.
Melody Makers — Drum City on Parade: Everyone is invited to join Display Your Drum participants at 4 p.m. in parading from the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, to Lacey City Hall and back. The free program will start with a short drum-themed storytime in the library meeting room, and then procede to City Hall. Feel free to dress up. This event is part of the Summer Library Program.
Thursday
GRuB’s Summer Carnival: Join GRuB for an evening of summer fun on the GRuB farm at 2016 Elliott Ave. NW, Olympia. The event includes carnival games, bubble booth, raffle, face painting, balloon twisting, magic show, farm tours, food vendors and a dunk tank. Suggested admission donation is $10 per family, but no one will be turned away. Parking at GRuB is limited, so please walk, bike, carpool, or hop on bus No. 41. With the exception of licensed service animals, no pets.
Shelton Skookum Rotary Music in the Park: The Lady Drinks Whiskey will perform at this free outdoor concert from 7-8:30 p.m. at Kneeland Park, 215 Turner Ave., Shelton.
Friday
Authentic Ethiopian Dinner: The dinner from 7-9 p.m. at the Yelm Community Center, 301 Second St. SE, will be prepared by Friendly Water for the World’s Ethiopia representative Abraham Bezabeh to raise money for Olympia’s international nongovernmental organization. Admission is open to the public by donation, but you must reserve at spot at friendlywater.net or by calling 360-918-3642.
Books by the Bay: Join other supporters of the South Sound Reading Foundation for a summer evening with authors Nancy Pearl and J. Ryan Stradal, live music by Pinniped, champagne, food, a silent auction, Raise the Paddle and a few literary diversions. The event runs 6-9:30 p.m. at the Terrace on the Green Restaurant at the Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW, Olympia. Information and tickets: .southsoundreading.org/events/books-by-the-bay or contact Emily at 360-790-8913.
Music in the Park with Sonic Funk: One of two Friday night concerts in the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s summer outdoor concert series will feature the Sonic Funk Orchestra and its disco/funk sounds. The music begins at 7 p.m. at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia, on the water behind Anthony’s restaurant. Admission is free. Information: downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park.
Saturday
Olympia Brew Fest: Celebrate Olympia’s brewing heritage at the Thurston Chamber Foundation’s 7th annual Olympia Brew from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. It features about 30 Northwest breweries and more than 60 different beers. Proceeds benefit the foundation’s Small Business Development (Incubator) Program. Every attendee (even designated drivers) must be 21 or older with ID on them at all times. The venue does not allow pets, except service animals. Attendees receive a souvenir mug and six tastes, with additional taste cards available. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, designated drivers only $5 and get all the root beer and water they can drink. Food vendors and live musical entertainment round out the day. Information: www.olybrewfest.com.
Stories in the Park, Stories in the Dark: Humorous and spooky oral tales will be told by the storytellers of the South Sound Story Guild from 7-9 p.m. at Priest Point Park, near Kitchen No. 3. Free event for all ages. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, bug spray, and flashlights. Information: 360-701-3928 or mlott1256@gmail.com.
