What’s Happening for July 30

Wednesday
Thurston County Fair: The Thurston County Fair kicks off at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Lacey. Regular admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for youths ages 6-14 and free for children ages 5 and younger. On Wednesday, admission for all ages is $1 with a nonperishable donation to the Thurston County Food Bank. Thursday is “Kid’s Day,” and admission for people ages 14 and younger is $2, and Friday is Military Appreciation Day, with admission $2 for active and retired military with ID. Admission tickets, season passes and fair parking can be purchased online this year at tickets.thurstoncountyfair.org/tickets. For more information, call 360-786-5453 or go to co.thurston.wa.us/fair/index.htm.
Melody Makers — Drum City on Parade: Everyone is invited to join Display Your Drum participants at 4 p.m. in parading from the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, to Lacey City Hall and back. The free program will start with a short drum-themed storytime in the library meeting room, and then proceed to City Hall. Feel free to dress up. This event is part of the Summer Library Program.
Thursday
GRuB’s Summer Carnival: Join GRuB for an evening of summer fun on the GRuB farm at 2016 Elliott Ave. NW, Olympia. The event includes carnival games, bubble booth, raffle, face painting, balloon twisting, magic show, farm tours, food vendors and a dunk tank. Suggested admission donation is $10 per family, but no one will be turned away. Parking at GRuB is limited, so please walk, bike, carpool, or hop on bus No. 41. With the exception of licensed service animals, no pets.
Shelton Skookum Rotary Music in the Park: The Lady Drinks Whiskey will perform at this free outdoor concert from 7-8:30 p.m. at Kneeland Park, 215 Turner Ave., Shelton.
Kiwanis Club of Tumwater hosts international development expert: Aaron Spencer, who attended WF West High School in Centralia, will speak at noon at the Mills & Mills Funeral Home conference center at 5725 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater. Spencer is a senior level international management consultant who provides strategic planning, project management, training, and evaluation services to international development organizations worldwide. Recent clients include the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and United National Development Programme. Spencer currently lives in Kabul, Afghanistan, and will share personal and professional experiences in that country and other areas of the world and answer questions. The public is invited to attend. Information: contact Judy Reynolds at 360-790-4976 or juniorspud@gmail.com.
Friday
Authentic Ethiopian Dinner in Yelm: The dinner from 7-9 p.m. at the Yelm Community Center, 301 Second St. SE, will be prepared by Friendly Water for the World’s Ethiopia representative Abraham Bezabeh to raise money for Olympia’s international nongovernmental organization. Admission is open to the public by donation, but you must reserve a spot at friendlywater.net or by calling 360-918-3642.
Books by the Bay: Join other supporters of the South Sound Reading Foundation for a summer evening with authors Nancy Pearl and J. Ryan Stradal, live music by Pinniped, champagne, food, a silent auction, Raise the Paddle and a few literary diversions. The event runs 6-9:30 p.m. at the Terrace on the Green Restaurant at the Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW, Olympia. Information and tickets: .southsoundreading.org/events/books-by-the-bay or contact Emily at 360-790-8913.
Music in the Park with Sonic Funk: One of two Friday night concerts in the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s summer outdoor concert series will feature the Sonic Funk Orchestra and its disco/funk sounds. The music begins at 7 p.m. at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia, on the water behind Anthony’s restaurant. Admission is free. Information: downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park.
Saturday
Olympia Brew Fest: Celebrate Olympia’s brewing heritage at the Thurston Chamber Foundation’s 7th annual Olympia Brew from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. It features about 30 Northwest breweries and more than 60 different beers. Proceeds benefit the foundation’s Small Business Development (Incubator) Program. Every attendee (even designated drivers) must be 21 or older with ID on them at all times. The venue does not allow pets, except service animals. Attendees receive a souvenir mug and six tastes, with additional taste cards available. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, designated drivers only $5 and get all the root beer and water they can drink. Food vendors and live musical entertainment round out the day. Information: www.olybrewfest.com.
Stories in the Park, Stories in the Dark: Humorous and spooky oral tales will be told by the storytellers of the South Sound Story Guild from 7-9 p.m. at Priest Point Park, near Kitchen No. 3. Free event for all ages. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, bug spray, and flashlights. Information: 360-701-3928 or mlott1256@gmail.com.
Sunday
Free concert at the Thurston County Fair: Dove Award-winning artist Ryan Stevenson will perform at 4 p.m. at the fair, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey, along with local award-winners The Salzer Creek Band. The concert is free for those attending the fair through a sponsorship by nonprofit 90.5 KACS radio based in Chehalis. Information: www.KACS.org or 360-740-9436.
Authentic Ethiopian Lunch in Olympia: The lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Olympia Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, will be prepared by Friendly Water for the World's Ethiopia representative Abraham Bezabeh to raise money for Olympia's international nongovernmental organization. Admission is open to the public by donation, but you must reserve a spot at http://www.friendlywater.net or 360-918-3642.
