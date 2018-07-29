Lacey police chief, Dusty Pierpoint, says he will retire in October

Lacey police Chief Dusty Pierpoint announced his retirement Friday, telling department staff that it will take effect in October, the president of the Lacey police officers guild said Sunday.
A spokesman for the Lacey Police Department also confirmed the announcement.
Ken Kollmann was out of the office Friday, but he said his phone began “blowing up” that afternoon with news about the chief’s decision.
After talking to other officers, Kollmann said the department was called to a meeting via email about 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Chief Pierpoint arrived at the meeting, made his announcement and left, Kollmann said.
“It was very sudden and very quick,” he said. “It was definitely unexpected.”
Sgt. Jaime Newcomb, a spokesman for the department, confirmed Sunday that Pierpoint plans to retire, although a specific date in October has not been set.
Pierpoint spent 33 years with the department, Newcomb said.
“With anything, change and the unknown makes someone apprehensive,” said Newcomb about the chief’s decision. “You work with someone for 13 years and you get to know their leadership style.”
Newcomb described the chief as a fair man.
“He was always fair, always had an open door, he would allow you to come in and talk about anything, or complain,” he said. “That was always appreciated.”
The process to replace Pierpoint wasn’t immediately clear Sunday, but Kollmann said the city likely would hire an interim chief before selecting a new chief.
The guild does not want the new chief to come from within the department.
“Whatever selection is made, we want an outside chief,” Kollmann said. “That has been our stance for many, many years.”
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
