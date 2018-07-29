Man, 29, drives wrong way on I-5, deputies say

A 29-year-old man drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 through Olympia early Sunday before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was taken into custody about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Henderson Boulevard and Interstate 5.
The Washington State Patrol pursued the man northbound in the southbound lanes and later received assistance from Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies. Once the man exited the freeway, deputies executed a vehicle maneuver to block the man and ended the pursuit.
Although a Thurston County jail log showed the man was booked for driving under the influence, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the man also was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision. He also allegedly had threatened to kill and assault his girlfriend.
Deputies found temporary housing for the woman because she is not a resident of the area.
