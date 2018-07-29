Vehicle prowlers smash 56 car windows in west Olympia

Two men in their 20s are in custody after they were caught allegedly prowling several vehicles at a west Olympia apartment complex, a spokesman for Olympia police said Sunday.
The two men allegedly smashed 56 car windows during the prowls, Lt. Paul Lower said.
He estimated the damages at more than $10,000.
A woman who had risen early to drive to the airport, witnessed the vehicle prowls at the Copper Trails apartments in the 700 block of Alta Vista Southwest about 3:45 a.m. Sunday and called police, Lower said.
The two men fled the scene but were later detained in the area of Black Lake Boulevard Southwest and Ninth Avenue Southwest about 4:20 a.m., a Thurston County Jail log shows.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, a felony, while a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle prowl, a gross misdemeanor, Lower said.
