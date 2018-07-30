A structure on city of Olympia-owned property burned Sunday night in the 1000 block of Lilly Road Northeast.
A structure on city of Olympia-owned property burned Sunday night in the 1000 block of Lilly Road Northeast. Olympia Fire Department Courtesy
A structure on city of Olympia-owned property burned Sunday night in the 1000 block of Lilly Road Northeast. Olympia Fire Department Courtesy

Local

Fire destroys structure on city-owned property

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

July 30, 2018 09:14 AM

A structure on city of Olympia-owned property burned Sunday night in the 1000 block of Lilly Road Northeast.

Olympia Fire said the structure was a building that housed an in-ground swimming pool, but the pool was empty at the time of the blaze, Assistant Chief Mike Buchanan said.

A residence on the property and two outbuildings were not damaged by the fire.

Fire crews were dispatched about 8:50 p.m. Sunday and the fire was extinguished about an hour later.

No one was hurt or displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  Comments  