Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Charles E. Dilka
Age: 46
Description: American Indian man, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, black and gray hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 1999, Dilka was found guilty in Thurston County Superior Court of one count of indecent liberties by forcible compulsion and was sentenced to 51 months confinement. The conviction stems from when Dilka, at age 26, sexually assaulted a 45-year-old woman.
Bryant D. Nolan
Age: 39
Description: White man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes
Status: Level 2
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 1993, Nolan pleaded guilty in Lewis County Juvenile Court to an amended count of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to eight to 12 weeks confinement. The conviction stems from when Nolan, at age 14, sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl.
Michael J. Russell Jr.
Age: 21
Description: White man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 220 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 2
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2012, Russell pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to two counts of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 36 weeks JRA confinement. The conviction stems from when Russell, at age 14, sexually assaulted a 6-year-old boy.
