Body found on former brewery property near high voltage area

A man’s body was found on the former Olympia brewery property in Tumwater Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the city said.
The man was thought to have electrocuted himself because his body was found near an area marked “high voltage,” said Ann Cook.
That location is on Boston Street Southwest, near Custer Way Southwest, which is home to the more modern brewery buildings that sit above Tumwater Falls.
The body was found about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, although the man was thought to have died three days before, Cook said.
Power was turned off to the area, so that emergency responders could retrieve the body, she said.
