‘Let’s play chicken and die,’ wrong-way driver reportedly said

A 37-year-old Colorado man who drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 early Sunday through Olympia allegedly yelled “Let’s play chicken and die” as he and his female passenger were northbound in the southbound lanes of the freeway.
After the man was stopped by troopers and Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies, he was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, domestic violence; second-degree assault, domestic violence; felony harassment, domestic violence; unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence; and eluding police.
According to charging documents released Monday, the man and his former girlfriend reportedly had been in multiple hit-and-run crashes that same day before driving northbound in the southbound lanes about 2:40 a.m. Sunday.
A trooper pursued the man northbound, while also getting assistance from a second trooper who used a spike strip to slow the driver. Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to help.
The man eventually exited the wrong way at Exit 105 and stopped on Henderson Boulevard Southeast. Deputies used a K9 and fired a less-lethal round at the suspect vehicle but the man failed to heed commands.
“The suspect would rev his engine multiple times while we were giving him commands,” the charging documents read.
The suspect took off again northbound on Henderson Boulevard toward Plum Street when deputies finally used their vehicles to block the man’s vehicle. A deputy also smashed the passenger side window with his baton and they were able to detain the man. It was then that they learned he had a female passenger.
She later explained that she formely had been in a relationship with the man. After he was released from a “mental institute,” they went on a road trip and wound up in Washington state.
During the pursuit, the woman alleges that he threatened to kill her. He also allegedly smashed her face into the dashboard, grabbed her by the throat, and refused to let her out of the vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office said Sunday they found temporary housing for the woman.
