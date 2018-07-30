‘Heroic’ woman pulls man from burning car Monday on Cooper Point Road

Not all heroes wear capes. At least, there’s one in Thurston County who doesn’t.
According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Facebook page, about noon Monday, a 67-year-old man had an “apparent diabetic reaction.” His driving was wayward, reportedly weaving into the northbound lane on Cooper Point Road Northwest.
Eventually, the vehicle drove off the road into a hole and caught fire.
But a 29-year-old woman had been following the erratic vehicle. After witnessing the crash, she got out of her vehicle and pulled the man from the blazing wreckage.
“Without her heroic effort, the 67-year-old male could have been seriously injured,” the Thurston County Sheriff’s Facebook page reads.
The man was taken to an area hospital.
