What’s Happening for Aug. 1

Wednesday
Thurston County Fair: The Thurston County Fair kicks off at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Lacey. Regular admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for youths ages 6-14 and free for children ages 5 and younger. On Wednesday, admission for all ages is $1 with a nonperishable donation to the Thurston County Food Bank. Thursday is “Kid’s Day,” and admission for those ages 14 and younger is $2, and Friday is Military Appreciation Day, with admission $2 for active and retired military with ID. Admission tickets, season passes and fair parking can be purchased online this year at tickets.thurstoncountyfair.org/tickets. For more information, call 360-786-5453 or go to co.thurston.wa.us/fair/index.htm.
Melody Makers — Drum City on Parade: Everyone is invited to join Display Your Drum participants at 4 p.m. in parading from the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, to Lacey City Hall and back. The free program will start with a short drum-themed storytime in the library meeting room, and then proceed to City Hall. Feel free to dress up. This event is part of the Summer Library Program.
Music in the Park with Joe Blue & the Roof Shakers: The Olympia Downtown Alliance’s summer outdoor concert series will feature the rhythm and blues/classic rock group to Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia for the 7 p.m. show. Admission is free. Information: bit.ly/2KVzDHZ.
Thursday
GRuB’s Summer Carnival: Join GRuB for an evening of summer fun on the GRuB farm at 2016 Elliott Ave. NW, Olympia. The event includes carnival games, bubble booth, raffle, face painting, balloon twisting, magic show, farm tours, food vendors and a dunk tank. Suggested admission donation is $10 per family, but no one will be turned away. Parking at GRuB is limited, so please walk, bike, carpool, or hop on bus No. 41. With the exception of licensed service animals, no pets.
Shelton Skookum Rotary Music in the Park: The Lady Drinks Whiskey will perform at this free outdoor concert from 7-8:30 p.m. at Kneeland Park, 215 Turner Ave., Shelton.
Kiwanis Club of Tumwater hosts international development expert: Aaron Spencer, who attended WF West High School in Centralia, will speak at noon at the Mills & Mills Funeral Home conference center at 5725 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater. Spencer works with international development organizations worldwide. Recent clients include the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the United Nations Development Programme. Spencer lives in Kabul, Afghanistan, and will share his experiences in that country and other areas of the world. The public is invited to attend. Information: contact Judy Reynolds at 360-790-4976 or juniorspud@gmail.com.
Friday
Authentic Ethiopian Dinner in Yelm: The dinner from 7-9 p.m. at the Yelm Community Center, 301 Second St. SE, will be prepared by Friendly Water for the World’s Ethiopia representative Abraham Bezabeh to raise money for Olympia’s international nongovernmental organization. Admission is open to the public by donation, but you must reserve a spot at friendlywater.net or by calling 360-918-3642.
Books by the Bay: Join other supporters of the South Sound Reading Foundation for a summer evening with authors Nancy Pearl and J. Ryan Stradal, live music by Pinniped, champagne, food, a silent auction, Raise the Paddle and a few literary diversions. The event runs 6-9:30 p.m. at the Terrace on the Green Restaurant at the Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW, Olympia. Information and tickets: bit.ly/2tA00yf or contact Emily at 360-790-8913.
Music in the Park with Sonic Funk: One of two Friday night concerts in the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s summer outdoor concert series will feature the Sonic Funk Orchestra and its disco/funk sounds. The music begins at 7 p.m. at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia, on the water behind Anthony’s restaurant. Admission is free. Information: bit.ly/2KVzDHZ.
Saturday
Olympia Brew Fest: Celebrate Olympia’s brewing heritage at the Thurston Chamber Foundation’s seventh annual Olympia Brew from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. It features about 30 Northwest breweries and more than 60 beers. Proceeds benefit the foundation’s Small Business Development (Incubator) Program. Every attendee (even designated drivers) must be 21 or older with ID on them at all times. The venue does not allow pets, except service animals. Attendees receive a souvenir mug and six tastes, with additional taste cards available. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, designated drivers only $5 and get all the root beer and water they can drink. Food vendors and live musical entertainment round out the day. Information: olybrewfest.com.
Stories in the Park, Stories in the Dark: Humorous and spooky oral tales will be told by the storytellers of the South Sound Story Guild from 7-9 p.m. at Priest Point Park, near Kitchen No. 3. Free event for all ages. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, bug spray and flashlights. Information: 360-701-3928 or mlott1256@gmail.com.
Lacey historic walking tour: The city of Lacey invites the community to a free, historic walking tour of the oldest neighborhood in Lacey at 10 a.m. The tour begins and ends at the Lacey Museum, 829 Lacey St. SE. Participants can visit the Lacey Museum following the walking tour. Erin Quinn Valcho, the Lacey Museum curator; Marisa Merkel, Lacey Museum assistant-educator; and Shanna Stevenson, local historian, will lead concurrent tours highlighting the religious roots of the community. The walk will feature several historic properties and includes stops along Lacey and Bowker streets. Recommended for ages 14 to adult. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walkers are advised to have appropriate gear for the weather and walking shoes. Bottled water will be provided. Information: 360-491-0857.
Sunday
Free concert at the Thurston County Fair: Dove Award-winning artist Ryan Stevenson will perform at 4 p.m. at the fair, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey, along with South Sound award-winners The Salzer Creek Band. The concert is free for those attending the fair through a sponsorship by nonprofit 90.5 KACS radio based in Chehalis. Information: www.KACS.org or 360-740-9436.
Authentic Ethiopian lunch in Olympia: The lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Olympia Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, will be prepared by Friendly Water for the World’s Ethiopia representative Abraham Bezabeh to raise money for Olympia’s international nongovernmental organization. Admission is open to the public by donation, but you must reserve a spot at friendlywater.net or 360-918-3642.
Tuesday
Children’s Entertainment Series with The Not Its: Lacey in Tune wraps up its Children’s Entertainment Series with a concert by the Seattle kindie rock band the Not Its. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at Huntamer Park in Woodland Square. Free. Information: 360-491-0857.
