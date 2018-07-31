Olympia woman was sexually assaulted in Ocean Shores, police say

A 31-year-old Olympia woman was raped in Ocean Shores over the weekend, and now police are looking for a third man connected to that incident.
Two transient men from the Olympia area, both 54, were booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on suspicion of rape. A second woman with the group was interviewed by police and later released. The third, unidentified man is described as a Latino male.
The victim said she had recently met the two men and the other woman and went to Ocean Shores with them. The third man joined them at the beach.
According to Ocean Shores police:
About 10 p.m. Saturday, the woman called 911 and reported that she was feeling suicidal. After police arrived, they found the woman at a campfire just north of the Chance A La Mer state park beach approach, according to a news release.
She was with two men and another woman. She asked the officers to get her away from them. The victim later explained that she had been raped by the three men while the other woman watched and did nothing.
After the woman was examined at Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen, it was determined that her injuries were consistent with sexual assault, according to police.
One of the men who was arrested tried to give a false name, but he was later correctly identified via fingerprints, according to police.
