Grease fire results in $35,000 in damages to Olympia home

A kitchen grease fire quickly spread, resulting in an estimated $35,000 in damages to a home on Thistle Lane, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
The two residents of the manufactured home in the 200 block of Thistle Lane Southwest escaped unharmed just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Most of the fire damage was to kitchen cabinets and the ceiling, but other areas of the residence also were damaged by smoke.
Olympia fire responded with four engines, one ladder truck, two medic units, a command unit and received assistance from Tumwater Fire Department.
