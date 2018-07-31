Panorama withdraws rezoning request that angered Lacey neighbors

The retirement community Panorama has decided not to pursue its request to rezone some of its property to a higher density, the Lacey-based nonprofit announced in a letter to nearby property owners.

The rezoning would have allowed Panorama to build on the property as high as 80 feet, and neighbors had raised concerns about a large building’s impact on the neighborhood.

A copy of the letter to neighbors was forwarded to The Olympian. Matthew Murry, Panorama’s president and chief operating officer, confirmed Tuesday that Panorama had decided to go in a different direction.

“We want you to know that we have made the decision to build a combination of one-story multiplex and single-family homes on our property located at 1501 Golf Club Road,” the letter reads. “In light of the decision, we will be withdrawing our application with the city of Lacey to rezone to high density.”

Panorama had sought a higher density use of the property on Golf Club Road as a way to reduce the number of people on its waiting list of more than 500 people.

The Lacey Planning Commission approved the rezone request in June, and it was set to come before the Lacey City Council. Meanwhile, angry neighbors testified to the commission against the rezoning and also collected signatures in opposition.

Scott McLain of Olympia, who owns rental property near Golf Club Road, was opposed to the rezone. He also thought Lacey had done a poor job handing the rezoning request.

McLain said Tuesday he wasn’t ready to comment on Panorama’s decision.

In withdrawing the request, Panorama hopes to build some goodwill with the neighbors.

“As we move forward from here, it is important to us to find a balance with the larger community of Lacey, and especially with our immediate neighbors,” the letter reads. “We are hopeful that (our) decision will be seen as a reflection of this desire in action.”