Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday near Tenino

Update: The prescribed burn has been postponed.
The Center for Natural Lands Management plans to conduct a prescribed burn Wednesday morning near Tenino.
It is expected to last two hours and cover 4 acres along Old Highway 99 southwest of Tenino. It is meant to help control invasive shrubs and restore prairie habitat.
This sort of controlled burn must be done in the summer when fuels have cured and dried, according to the Center for Natural Lands Management.
To report nuisance smoke during burn, call 360-584-6418.
