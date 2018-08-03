What’s Happening for Aug. 3

Friday
Anthony Gomes concert in Olympia: Blues guitarist Gomes is the 2017 winner of the European Blues Award for Best Musician and has shared the stage with stars such as BB King, Buddy Guy, Robert Plant, Heart, Alice Cooper. He will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Charlie’s Bar & Grill, 620 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $15. The Albert Castiglia Band also will perform. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/547151169019836/
Authentic Ethiopian Dinner in Yelm: The dinner from 7-9 p.m. at the Yelm Community Center, 301 Second St. SE, will be prepared by Friendly Water for the World’s Ethiopia representative Abraham Bezabeh to raise money for Olympia’s international nongovernmental organization. Admission is open to the public by donation, but you must reserve a spot at friendlywater.net or by calling 360-918-3642.
Books by the Bay: Join other supporters of the South Sound Reading Foundation for a summer evening with authors Nancy Pearl and J. Ryan Stradal, live music by Pinniped, champagne, food, a silent auction, Raise the Paddle and a few literary diversions. The event runs 6-9:30 p.m. at the Terrace on the Green Restaurant at the Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW, Olympia. Information and tickets: bit.ly/2tA00yf or contact Emily at 360-790-8913.
Music in the Park with Sonic Funk: One of two Friday night concerts in the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s summer outdoor concert series will feature the Sonic Funk Orchestra and its disco/funk sounds. The music begins at 7 p.m. at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia, on the water behind Anthony’s Homeport restaurant. Admission is free. Information: bit.ly/2KVzDHZ.
Splash Gallery anniversary celebration: Friday is the 7th anniversary of the Olympia artists cooperative located down on the Percival Landing boardwalk. The gallery that features 17 artists from the Olympia area will be celebrating from 5-9 p.m. with refreshments, live music and hands-on activities. The gallery is at 501 Columbia St. NW, Suite C. Information: splashgalleryolympia.com
Saturday
Olympia Brew Fest: Celebrate Olympia’s brewing heritage at the Thurston Chamber Foundation’s seventh annual Olympia Brew from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. It features about 30 Northwest breweries and more than 60 beers. Proceeds benefit the foundation’s Small Business Development (Incubator) Program. Every attendee (even designated drivers) must be 21 or older with ID on them at all times. The venue does not allow pets, except service animals. Attendees receive a souvenir mug and six tastes, with additional taste cards available. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, designated drivers only $5 and get all the root beer and water they can drink. Food vendors and live musical entertainment round out the day. Information: olybrewfest.com.
Stories in the Park, Stories in the Dark: Humorous and spooky oral tales will be told by the storytellers of the South Sound Story Guild from 7-9 p.m. at Priest Point Park, near Kitchen No. 3. Free event for all ages. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, bug spray and flashlights. Information: 360-701-3928 or mlott1256@gmail.com.
Lacey historic walking tour: The city of Lacey invites the community to a free, historic walking tour of the oldest neighborhood in Lacey at 10 a.m. The tour begins and ends at the Lacey Museum, 829 Lacey St. SE. Participants can visit the Lacey Museum following the walking tour. Erin Quinn Valcho, the Lacey Museum curator; Marisa Merkel, Lacey Museum assistant-educator; and Shanna Stevenson, local historian, will lead concurrent tours highlighting the religious roots of the community. The walk will feature several historic properties and includes stops along Lacey and Bowker streets. Recommended for ages 14 to adult. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walkers are advised to have appropriate gear for the weather and walking shoes. Bottled water will be provided. Information: 360-491-0857.
West Central Park summer concert series: Luna Melt and Cool Breeze will perform from 7-10 p.m. at the West Central Park Project, 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. Admission is free.
Lacey in Tune music and a movie: The Saturday evening gatherings wrap up for the season with Sway performing Billboard chart-topping dance music starting at 7 p.m. at Huntamer Park at Woodland Square, 629 Woodland Square Loop SW, Lacey, followed by a screening of “Black Panther” at dusk in the same location. Admission is free. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Information: www.ci.lacey.wa.us
Sunday
Free concert at the Thurston County Fair: Dove Award-winning artist Ryan Stevenson will perform at 4 p.m. at the fair, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey, along with South Sound award-winners The Salzer Creek Band. The concert is free for those attending the fair through a sponsorship by nonprofit 90.5 KACS radio based in Chehalis. Information: www.KACS.org or 360-740-9436.
Authentic Ethiopian lunch in Olympia: The lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Olympia Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, will be prepared by Friendly Water for the World’s Ethiopia representative Abraham Bezabeh to raise money for Olympia’s international nongovernmental organization. Admission is open to the public by donation, but you must reserve a spot at friendlywater.net or 360-918-3642.
Tuesday
Children’s Entertainment Series with The Not Its: Lacey in Tune wraps up its Children’s Entertainment Series with a concert by the Seattle kindie rock band the Not Its. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at Huntamer Park in Woodland Square. Free. Information: 360-491-0857.
Thursday
Backpack giveaway: Molina Healthcare of Washington and City Gates Ministries will hand out 700 free backpacks containing school supplies from 5-8 p.m. at the corner of State Avenue and Adams Street in downtown Olympia. The give-away is part of a back-to-school event where Molina also will provide health insurance information and additional giveaways. Attendees can exercise to make a nutritious refreshment by riding Molina’s “smoothie bike,” which powers an attached blender. Dr. Cleo, Molina’s cat doctor mascot, will be present to take photos with kids and their families. Free and open to the public. All giveaways will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments