Tenino police take on lip sync challenge with local country singer’s tune

Tenino residents have joined a growing number of other cities in seeing their local police officers singing their hearts out on YouTube.

The Tenino Police Department posted on their Facebook page their own response to the police lip sync battle that’s gone viral. One of its officers came up with the idea to make the video of them performing Tenino’s own country singer Adam Craig’s “The Town That Made Us,” which is about Tenino.

The video got 9,000 pageviews on Friday.

As reported by HuffPost, the challenge that’s swept the country was ignited in June, after Deputy Alexander Mena of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in Texas went viral with his rendition of Los Kumbia Kings’ “Fuiste Mala.” That department challenged the San Antonio Police Department, who tossed the metaphorical “mic” to other departments, and the internet has been on fire with public servants dancing, singing and jiving ever since.





Tenino has challenged Aberdeen to join the fun.

Here is a link to the Tenino Police and their performance, which features lots of local residents and sights. Oh, and do watch past the credits.

Danielle Derrickson: (360) 754-5445, @dderrickson3