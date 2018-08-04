Gus the bassett hound walks with owners Mike and Autumn Helgesen in the 2016 Pet Parade in downtown Olympia. This year’s parade is Aug. 18.
Olympia’s 89th annual Pet Parade will take participants back to prehistoric times

By Danielle Derrickson

August 04, 2018 11:49 AM

Olympia’s 89th annual Pet Parade is just around the corner, and this year, the procession will take its hairy, fluffy and scaly participants back to a land before time.

This year’s theme is “Dawn of the Dinosaurs.” Owners, families and pets alike are encouraged to dress in their best prehistoric attire.

Line up begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18 at Heritage Park. Judging will take place between 8:30 and 9:45 a.m, and the parade starts at 10 a.m. There’s no need to register.

The parade concludes at Sylvester Park, where prizes will be awarded. There also will be free ice cream, and goodie bags for participants.

Pet food donations will be taken for Concern for Animals, a volunteer-based animal welfare services organization.

