Drivers beware as work begins on South Sound streets

Your daily commute could take a little longer starting Monday as Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater embark on summer road work.
In Olympia, chip sealing begins Monday and continues until early September. There will be lane restrictions and traffic delays, and flaggers will direct drivers in these areas:
- Division Street from Giles Avenue to 26th Avenue
- Lilly Road from Pacific Avenue to 10th Avenue (Providence St. Peter Hospital entrance)
- Martin Way from Steele Street to College Street
- Boulevard Road from Pacific Avenue to Karen Frazier Road
- Ninth Avenue from Boulevard Road to Frederick Street
Chip sealing is the process of applying an extra coat to the surface to restore the pavement and extend the life of the road.
In Tumwater, Desoto Street will be reconstructed from Monday until Nov. 2, according to a news release from the city. The street will be closed between Second Avenue Southwest and Emerson Street Southwest for the project’s duration, and a detour route will be set up with electronic signs — from Emerson to North Fifth Avenue, Bates Street Southwest to North Third Avenue, and then to Division Street Southwest.
A map of the route can be found here.
The project will replace the road surface, sidewalks and curbs, as well as add some features such as an uphill bike lane and street lights.
I-5 ramps will remain open during construction.
In Lacey, a street overlay project begins on Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.
Crews will be paving over roads according to this schedule:
- Tuesday: 18th and 19th avenues
- Wednesday: 14th and 17th avenues
- Thursday: Golf Club Road
- Friday: Driveway touchups
There will be no on-street parking allowed in these areas during the work, and road access will be limited to local traffic. Individual driveways will be restricted when the paving machine passes by, but will be open after the asphalt cools.
The schedule could vary by one to two days, depending on the progress of the work.
