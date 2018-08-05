What’s Happening for Aug. 5

Sunday
Free concert helps wrap up the Thurston County Fair: Ryan Stevenson will perform at 4 p.m. at the fair, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey, along with South Sound award-winners The Salzer Creek Band. The concert is free for those attending the fair because of a sponsorship by nonprofit 90.5 KACS radio based in Chehalis. Sunday is the last day of the five-day fair. Information: KACS.org or 360-740-9436.
Authentic Ethiopian lunch in Olympia: The lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Olympia Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, will be prepared by Friendly Water for the World’s Ethiopia representative Abraham Bezabeh to raise money for Olympia’s international nongovernmental organization. Admission is open to the public by donation, but you must reserve a spot at friendlywater.net or 360-918-3642.
Tuesday
Children’s Entertainment Series with The Not Its: Lacey in Tune wraps up its Children’s Entertainment Series with a concert by the Seattle kindie rock band the Not Its. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at Huntamer Park in Woodland Square. Free. Information: 360-491-0857.
Wednesday
Lacey in Tune wraps up with Elvis: Danny Vernon will bring his Elvis Presley tribute show, Illusions of Elvis, to Huntamer Park in Woodland Square for a noontime performance that will wrap up Lacey’s summer entertainment series. Free. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on the grass.
Music in the Park: The Olympia Downtown Alliance’s outdoor concert series will feature the Michelle Taylor Band, which plays blues, rock, country and pop. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia. Information: bit.ly/2KVzDHZ.
Thursday
Backpack giveaway: Molina Healthcare of Washington and City Gates Ministries will hand out 700 free backpacks containing school supplies from 5 to 8 p.m. at the corner of State Avenue and Adams Street in downtown Olympia. The giveaway is part of a back-to-school event in which Molina will provide health insurance information. Attendees can exercise to make a nutritious refreshment by riding Molina’s “smoothie bike,” which powers an attached blender. Dr. Cleo, Molina’s cat doctor mascot, will be present to take photos with kids and their families. Free and open to the public. All giveaways will be provided first-come, first-served.
Friday
Screen on the Green: Each August, Tumwater Parks and Recreation brings four family movies to its outdoor cinema at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course on Friday nights, and this week’s offering is “Peter Rabbit.” Seating begins at 7:30 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. Admission is free. Bring chairs and blankets but leave the grills, umbrellas, and pets at home. Information: 360-754-4160.
