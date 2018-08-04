Lacey Veterans Services Hub offers veterans free rides to VA Medical Center

The Lacey Veterans Services Hub is now offering veterans and their families free rides to the VA Medical Center at American Lake.
On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, vans will leave the hub at 4232 Sixth Ave. SE, on the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, at 8:05 a.m. and depart from the VA Medical Center after all passengers have finished their appointments.
For veterans using the Thurston County Rural & Tribal Transportation System, the service will be offered at 7:05 a.m. from Tumwater Square on Cleveland Avenue.
Riders can reserve seats, but are advised to call the Lacey Veterans Services Hub at least 24 hours prior to needing the service. Anyone who doesn’t reserve their seat in advance will be able to ride if space is available.
According to the city, the vans used came from Intercity Transit through their Van Grant Program, which awards retired vanpool vehicles to nonprofit and community organizations.
For questions, or to make a reservation, call 360-456-3850.
