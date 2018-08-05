Local

August 5, 2018 11:23 AM

He pulled out a knife, the motorist pulled out a gun, police say

By Rolf Boone

A 30-year-old Longview man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery Saturday after he allegedly stole items from a store and fled, according to Centralia Police.

It’s after he ran that things got interesting, including a confrontation with another person. Both drew weapons on each other.

About 6 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue, the 30-year-old man allegedly stole items from a store, then attempted to steal an occupied vehicle from a parking lot. He pulled a knife on the motorist, but the motorist pulled out a gun.

The 30-year-old kept running.

He eventually swam across the Skookumchuck River, but was caught by police. The knife was found in a nearby field, police said.

