He pulled out a knife, the motorist pulled out a gun, police say

A 30-year-old Longview man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery Saturday after he allegedly stole items from a store and fled, according to Centralia Police.
It’s after he ran that things got interesting, including a confrontation with another person. Both drew weapons on each other.
About 6 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue, the 30-year-old man allegedly stole items from a store, then attempted to steal an occupied vehicle from a parking lot. He pulled a knife on the motorist, but the motorist pulled out a gun.
The 30-year-old kept running.
He eventually swam across the Skookumchuck River, but was caught by police. The knife was found in a nearby field, police said.
