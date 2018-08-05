A seventh mutilated cat has been found in Olympia

A seventh mutilated cat was found in west Olympia about 10 a.m. Sunday, a Thurston County Animal Services officer said.
The cat was mutilated and displayed on the front lawn of a residence in the area of Decatur Street Southwest and Sixth Avenue Southwest, Officer Erika Johnson said.
After the residents found the cat, they bagged it and put it in the garbage before it was recovered, she said. A necropsy is set for Monday at Steamboat Animal Hospital, Johnson said.
Seven mutilated cats have now been found in Thurston County since last October. Three have been found in the Decatur Street Southwest area, three in Lacey and one in Tumwater. The Tumwater cat was cut in half, Johnson said.
Animal Services does not have a suspect, but it is following up on tips, she said. Anyone with information is asked to call Thurston County Animal Services at 360-352-2510.
