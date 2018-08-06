The entire Harry Potter film series is returning to a theater near you this month

Grab your wands and robes, witches and wizards, because the entire Harry Potter film series and the first movie in the Fantastic Beasts series are returning to theaters later this month.
Participating Cinemark movie theaters — including two in the South Sound — will show all eight Harry Potter films and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them several times over the course of a week beginning at the end of August.
Cinemark is recapturing the magic a few months ahead of the release of the next film in the Fantastic Beasts series, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which arrives in theaters Nov. 16.
The promotion, which was dubbed “Wizarding World XD Week,” runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6. The Century Point Ruston and XD theater in Tacoma and Century Federal Way and XD theater are both participating.
Festival passes — which get moviegoers into all nine films — can be purchased online for $25. Passes can be picked up and seats reserved beginning Aug. 25. The festival pass also includes a collectible keychain, badge and cup, which is refillable for $3.50 until Nov. 30.
Ticket for individual film sessions can be purchased for $5.
Screening times for each film at both the Point Ruston and Federal Way locations are below:
HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE
Aug. 31 — 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 — 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 2 — 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 — 3:45 p.m.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS
Aug. 31 — 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 1 — 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 — 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 4 — 7 p.m.
HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN
Sept. 2 — 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 — 12:30 p.m.
HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE
Sept. 2 — 10:15 p.m.
Sept. 3 — 3:45 p.m.
HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX
Sept. 3 — 10:15 p.m.
Sept. 4 — 12:30 p.m.
HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE
Sept. 4 — 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 5 — 12:30 p.m.
HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 1
Sept. 1 — 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 — 12:30 p.m.
HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2
Sept. 1 — 10:15 p.m.
Sept. 4 — 10:15 p.m.
Sept. 5 — 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 — 3:45 p.m.
FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
Aug. 31 — 10:15 p.m.
Sept. 3 — 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 — 10:15 p.m.
