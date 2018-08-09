What’s Happening for Aug. 9

Thursday
Backpack giveaway: Molina Healthcare of Washington and City Gates Ministries will hand out 700 free backpacks containing school supplies from 5-8 p.m. at the corner of State Avenue and Adams Street in downtown Olympia. The giveaway is part of a back-to-school event in which Molina will provide health insurance information. Attendees can exercise to make a nutritious refreshment by riding Molina’s “smoothie bike,” which powers an attached blender. Dr. Cleo, Molina’s cat doctor mascot, will be present to take photos with kids and their families. Free and open to the public. All giveaways will be provided first-come, first-served.
Friday
Screen on the Green: Each August, Tumwater Parks and Recreation brings four family movies to its outdoor cinema at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course on Friday nights, and this week’s offering is “Peter Rabbit.” Seating begins at 7:30 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. Admission is free. Bring chairs and blankets but leave the grills, umbrellas, and pets at home. Information: 360-754-4160.
Saturday
Tenino Farmers Market features pickling: At “Get Pickled at the Market,” visitors to the Tenino Farmers Market can learn a variety of pickling recipes, and pick up much of the produce needed to make them. From 10 a.m. to noon, the market will test pressure canner gauges, so bring your canner LID along with the pressure gauge (no need to lug the entire thing). The market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May through September on Olympia Street in downtown Tenino.
Tuesday
Stonecroft's Christian Women's Connection: This month’s “What’s New at the Fair” gathering features the 4-H Fashion Show starting at noon at Panorama’s Gallery, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The cost is $16 which includes lunch, dessert, and coffee/tea, an inspirational speaker and entertainment. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by Thursday.
Wednesday
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Incumbent PUD Commissioner Linda Oosterman will speak at noon at the River’s Edge restaurant in Tumwater on the core values of a publicly owned utility and the PUD’s past year achievements of improving district administration, resulting in better staff retention, district organization, and communication. The River’s Edge is at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive, Tumwater. Admission is $3 per person. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or email borck.gretchen@gmail.com.
Want to get a local event listed in What's Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com.
