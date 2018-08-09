What’s Happening for Aug. 10

Friday
Screen on the Green: Each August, Tumwater Parks and Recreation brings four family movies to its outdoor cinema at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course on Friday nights, and this week’s offering is “Peter Rabbit.” Seating begins at 7:30 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. Admission is free. Bring chairs and blankets but leave the grills, umbrellas, and pets at home. Information: 360-754-4160.
Saturday
Tenino Farmers Market features pickling: At “Get Pickled at the Market,” visitors to the Tenino Farmers Market can learn a variety of pickling recipes, and pick up much of the produce needed to make them. From 10 a.m. to noon, the market will test pressure canner gauges, so bring your canner LID along with the pressure gauge (no need to lug the entire thing). The market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May through September on Olympia Street in downtown Tenino.
Tuesday
Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: This month’s “What’s New at the Fair” gathering features the 4-H Fashion Show starting at noon at Panorama’s Gallery, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The cost is $16 which includes lunch, dessert, and coffee/tea, an inspirational speaker and entertainment. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by Thursday.
Wednesday
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Incumbent PUD Commissioner Linda Oosterman will speak at noon at the River’s Edge restaurant in Tumwater on the core values of a publicly owned utility and the PUD’s past year achievements of improving district administration, resulting in better staff retention, district organization, and communication. The River’s Edge is at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive, Tumwater. Admission is $3 per person. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or email borck.gretchen@gmail.com.
Thursday
Meaningful Movies Olympia: “Charlie vs Goliath,” a documentary about a former Catholic priest who ran for the U.S. Senate while taking a stand against money in politics, will screen at 6:30 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW, Olympia. The group will discuss the film after the screening.
Riverwalk Tours at Tumwater Falls Park: The Olympia Tumwater Foundation will once again offer free, guided Riverwalk tours through mid-September. The first 45-minute tour of the season begins at 5 p.m. and travels along the half mile of gentle, shaded trails with waterfalls, views of the Deschutes River and its canyon, and information about Tumwater’s pioneer past, the nearby Olympia Brewing Company, and the annual salmon migration. Tours are limited to 30 people on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations are taken. The tour meets outside the Olympia Tumwater Foundation office in Tumwater Falls Park, 110 Deschutes Way SW, Tumwater. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org, or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
