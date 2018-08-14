What’s Happening for Aug. 14

Tuesday
Stonecroft's Christian Women's Connection: This month’s “What’s New at the Fair” gathering features the 4-H Fashion Show starting at noon at Panorama’s Gallery, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The cost is $16 which includes lunch, dessert, and coffee/tea, an inspirational speaker and entertainment. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by Thursday.
Wednesday
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Incumbent PUD Commissioner Linda Oosterman will speak at noon at the River’s Edge restaurant in Tumwater on the core values of a publicly owned utility and the PUD’s past year achievements of improving district administration, resulting in better staff retention, district organization, and communication. The River’s Edge is at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive, Tumwater. Admission is $3 per person. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or email borck.gretchen@gmail.com.
Thursday
Meaningful Movies Olympia: "Charlie vs Goliath," a documentary about a former Catholic priest who ran for the U.S. Senate while taking a stand against money in politics, will screen at 6:30 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW, Olympia. The group will discuss the film after the screening.
Riverwalk Tours at Tumwater Falls Park: The Olympia Tumwater Foundation will once again offer free, guided Riverwalk tours through mid-September. The first 45-minute tour of the season begins at 5 p.m. and travels along the half mile of gentle, shaded trails with waterfalls, views of the Deschutes River and its canyon, and information about Tumwater’s pioneer past, the nearby Olympia Brewing Company, and the annual salmon migration. Tours are limited to 30 people on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations are taken. The tour meets outside the Olympia Tumwater Foundation office in Tumwater Falls Park, 110 Deschutes Way SW, Tumwater. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org, or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Third Thursdays in Downtown Olympia: This monthly downtown-wide party is going to the dogs with “Dog Days of Summer.” There will be games, music, local beer and wine, food and business promotions. The block party is at 521 Capitol Way S., behind the Mud Bay Corporate parking lot. To find out more go to downtownolympia.org/learnmore
Saturday
89th annual Pet Parade: This year’s theme is “Dawn of the Dinosaurs,” and owners, families and pets are encouraged to dress in their best prehistoric attire. Line up begins at 8 a.m. at Heritage Park. Judging will take place between 8:30 and 9:45 a.m, and the parade starts at 10 a.m. There’s no need to register. The parade concludes at Sylvester Park, where prizes will be awarded. There also will be free ice cream, and goodie bags for participants. Pet food donations will be taken for Concern for Animals, a volunteer-based animal welfare services organization.
Pie in the Library — The Fifth Annual Lacey Community Pie Contest: Calling all pie bakers! Special guest judges will determine the most amazing pies in three categories: fruit, other (non-fruit), and teen/youth bakers. Guidelines are at the Lacey Timberland Library information desk and on the library website. Pie entries will be received from 10 a.m.-noon. Judging results will be announced at an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Beverages and pie will be served, prizes will be given. The library is at 500 College St. SE, Lacey. Information: trl.org
Tumwater Artesian Brewfest: This 21-and-older event that runs 1-8 p.m. at the Tumwater Valley Golf Club will feature craft beers from 50 Northwest breweries along with cider, mead, wine, and spirits from two local distilleries. Food vendors and restaurants will offer a variety of items. Attendees can play supersized beer pong or giant Jenga or enter the stein holding competitions. Live music will be provided by Keys On Main dueling pianos. Tickets are $25 for tasters, $20 for military, and $10 for designated drivers in advance at http://tumwaterartesianbrewfest.com/Tickets-FAQ; tickets go up $5 at the gate. Taster tickets include a 5.5-ounce glass and 5 tasting tokens. Additional tokens available for $1 apiece on site.
Luminary Procession at West Central Park: Due to inclement weather last spring, the Luminary Procession that typically takes place the night before the Procession of the Species in downtown Olympia didn’t happen. But it will on Saturday night at the West Central Park Project, 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. Music will begin around 7:30 p.m. with Mukana Marimba. At dusk the luminary will be led by the Artesian Rumble Arkestra. The event is free.
Olympia Bon Odori: The annual Japanese mid-summer dance festival with Taiko drumming, food and crafts will take place from 5-9 p.m. at Water Street and Fifth Avenue in downtown Olympia.
