Reward for information about cat killings reaches $10,000

Seven cats have been killed, their bodies mutilated and left in public spaces by what authorities believe is a serial cat killer. Now the public is pitching in to help find the person responsible.

Pasado’s Safe Haven has raised the reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case to $10,000 thanks to donations from the public.

The latest cat killed, Harley, was found dead Sunday on a lawn near his home. His body was found on the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest in west Olympia.

Another cat, Olly, was found late last week on the 1500 block of Dickinson Avenue Northwest in west Olympia.

UPDATE, Thurston County cat case: The reward is now $10,000! We would like to warmly thank every one who has donated to the reward fund. Innocent animals count on your support! We will continue to update this case. Stay tuned! https://t.co/KBpY0aNUSz #MissionOfLight pic.twitter.com/T6l0RRPwFN — Pasado's Safe Haven (@Pasados) August 9, 2018

Mutilated cat corpses have also been found in Lacey and Tumwater. The killings have been spread out, both in where and when they happened. Q13 Fox reports a case from October is believed to be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360-352-2510. To donate to the reward fund, go to www.pasadosafehaven.org.