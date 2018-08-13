Olympia Flea Market, once ranked one of the nation’s best, says it’s closing for good

Olympia Flea Market says it is closing its doors for good.
The market, an indoor collection of antique and collectible vendors on Thurston Avenue Northeast in downtown, opened eight years ago and was originally called the Olympia Weekend Market.
In 2015, it was featured in a Yahoo article titled “The Country’s 10 Best Flea Markets for the Coolest Finds.”
“In the predictably rainy Northwest, it makes sense to flea indoors; fortunately, this 8,000-square-foot forum is so chock-full of finds you probably won’t notice the roof over your head,” Yahoo wrote.
In a Facebook post last week, Olympia Flea Market said it would close early next month. Select merchandise is up to 50 percent off now through Labor Day weekend.
A comment by the Olympia Flea Market on the original post seemed to suggest issues related to people camping near the market’s building were behind the decision to close.
Olympia Flea Market is open Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments