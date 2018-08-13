Union Avenue in Olympia is closed. Police say they are responding to a mental health crisis.

Update: Police say the man came out of the RV and is being detained for a mental health evaluation. Union Avenue is still closed.
Police in Olympia have closed off a downtown street while responding to a man having a mental health crisis and refusing to leave private property.
Police say the man’s recreational vehicle has been parked on a property on Union Avenue Southeast for about a week. The property owner asked police to get him to move it.
Officers talked to the man in recent days and he was compliant. But when they contacted him on Monday he seemed agitated and police were unsure if he was armed, according to Lt. Sam Costello.
Mental health professionals were called to the scene.
Union Avenue between Plum Street Southeast and Jefferson Street Southeast was closed starting at about 1:45 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
