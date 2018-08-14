Concern over possible blue-green algae bloom closes parts of Long Lake Park in Lacey

Low water visibility has caused a temporary closure of the beach and swimming area at Long Lake Park in Lacey starting Tuesday, according to a city of Lacey news release.
Water visibility at Long Lake Park is limited to 3 feet. Poor water visibility can be an indicator of blooming blue-green algae.
The presence of algae could make parts of the lake unsafe for swimmers and pets. It can also create a safety concern for lifeguards, the release says.
Thurston County’s public health department is testing the water.
Blue-green algae usually floats to the surface of the water and can become several inches thick close to the shoreline, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Factors like warm temperatures, sunlight and nutrient-rich waters can create a recipe for rapidly producing blue-green algae.
