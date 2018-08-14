Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Brian S. Micheau
Age: 52
Description: White man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 2
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 1998, Micheau pleaded guilty in King County Superior Court to two counts of first-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 189 months confinement. The conviction stems from when Micheau, from ages 28 to 31, sexually assaulted a 4- to 7-year-old girl and a 2- to 5-year-old boy.
Dustin J. Hamilton
Age: 20
Description: White man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2015, Hamilton pleaded guilty in Lewis County Juvenile Court to three counts of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 104 weeks JRA commitment. The conviction stems from when Hamilton, at age 13, sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl.
James E. Dye
Age: 53
Description: White man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2018, Dye pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count voyeurism and was sentenced to 35 days confinement and 12 months community supervision. The conviction stems from when Dye, at age 51, sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl.
