Olympia Pet Parade’s prehistoric theme inspires 11-year-old artist

For decades, scores of people have lined the streets of Olympia to watch a procession of costumed hairy, fluffy or scaly participants and their owners march in the annual Pet Parade.
Saturday’s 89th incarnation of the family-friendly event will take participants and spectators back to a land before time.
The theme is “Dawn of the Dinosaurs.” Families and their pets are encouraged to dress in their best prehistoric attire -- but any costume really will do.
Each year, The Olympian puts out a call for young artists to submit original designs that might be selected and used on Pet Parade posters and T-shirts. This year, 11-year-old Norah Heilman’s artwork was chosen.
“I’ve always wanted to do it, and I was like this year why not?,” Heilman said.
Heilman distinctly remembers her process for creating her design: she sketched it one day, and painted it the next. Her mother placed her piece in the printer, uploading it into the computer and then to The Olympian’s website.
Heilmen said the dinosaur theme inspired her, and ideas immediately started popping in her head.
“I drew a volcano and a cave for them to live in,” Heilman said.
Heilman also vividly recalls the Saturday morning when she found out her drawing had been selected.
Heilman said she was sitting on the couch when her parents asked her to come to the computer. She thought her mom was asking her for outfit advice. But then she saw her design and the word “winner” on the screen.
“I was really excited,” she said.
Heilman is a long-time Pet Parade attendee. “We’ve gone, like, every year, like, since I can remember,” she said.
Her father, Heilman said, has been attending since he was her age.
For Heilman, this year is no different. She might even walk with her dog Zoey, a 7-year-old Boston Terrier.
Line up begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Park for any people and their pets who want to enter the costume or float competitions. Judging will take place between 8:30 and 9:45 a.m. Many prizes will be awarded for creativity and execution in a variety of pet and theme categories. There is no need to register.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. and winds through downtown with the help of block marshals. It concludes at Sylvester Park, where the grand prizes will be awarded. There also will be free ice cream and goodie bags for all participants.
