Brush fire in Yelm burns down garage, damages home, police say

A brush fire near First Street Northeast and Railway Road Southeast in Yelm burned down a detached garage and damaged one home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Yelm Police Department.
KOMO News reports everyone inside the home that was damaged on Donovan Court Southeast got out safely.
The brush fire, which was contained within 20 minutes, also scorched several acres of dry field. S.E. Thurston Fire Authority responded along with neighboring agencies, police said.
“Please exercise great care during this time of extreme heat and dry conditions,” Yelm police posted on Facebook after the fire was out.
