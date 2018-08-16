Celebration of life to be held for Lindsey Baum, missing girl whose remains were found last year

More than nine years after she disappeared, the life of Lindsey Baum will be honored at a service this weekend in Olympia.

Lindsey went missing near her home in McCleary on June 26, 2009. Her remains were found by hunters last fall in Kittitas County.

On Saturday, Evergreen Christian Community in Olympia will hold a celebration of life for her from 1-4 p.m. It will begin with a service, followed by a dove and butterfly release and reception.

All are welcome to attend.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

At a press conference in May, Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott announced the FBI had determined the remains found last fall were Lindsey’s.

“I’m here today to share with you that we brought Lindsey home,” Scott said. “We recovered her. Sadly, she was not recovered as we and her family had hoped and prayed these last nine years.”

In June, her mother, Melissa Baum, vowed to find the person or people responsible.

“The fact is, a monster stole my 10-year-old little girl, and they murdered her, and they dumped her like trash in the woods,” she said. “So my fight now has turned from looking for my daughter to finding who killed her.”

Evergreen Christian Community is located at 1000 Black Lake Boulevard in Olympia. The service will also be live streamed with a link on the Justice for Lindsey Baum Facebook page.