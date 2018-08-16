Attention campers. DNR bans campfires on lands in Eastern Washington

Weekend campers, be warned. Starting Friday, campfires will be banned on Eastern Washington lands protected by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
In a news release, DNR said that to date, it has fought more than 1,050 wildfires this year, which have scorched upward of 280,000 acres.
“We’ve had 47 wildfires started by campfires this year,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “With nine active large wildfires in eastern Washington and a long season still ahead of us, it’s imperative that we’re doing all we can to minimize additional risk.”
Campfires still will be permitted at some Western Washington campgrounds, but in designated fire pits. The DNR encourages residents to contact local authorities before starting any fire.
To stay updated on burn restrictions, call 1-800-323-BURN, or go to https://www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions.
