What’s Happening for Aug. 17

Friday
Music in the Park at Port Plaza: 5-Man Trio, America's First Corps Jazz Combo, will be featured at the last Friday night Music in the Park concert of the season. Music begins at 7 p.m. at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia, on the water behind Anthony's Homeport restaurant. Free. Information: http://downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park
Saturday
89th annual Pet Parade: This year’s theme is “Dawn of the Dinosaurs,” and owners, families and pets are encouraged to dress in their best prehistoric attire. Line up begins at 8 a.m. at Heritage Park. Judging will take place between 8:30 and 9:45 a.m, and the parade starts at 10 a.m. There’s no need to register. The parade concludes at Sylvester Park, where prizes will be awarded. There also will be free ice cream, and goodie bags for participants. Pet food donations will be taken for Concern for Animals, a volunteer-based animal welfare services organization.
Pie in the Library — The Fifth Annual Lacey Community Pie Contest: Calling all pie bakers! Special guest judges will determine the most amazing pies in three categories: fruit, other (non-fruit), and teen/youth bakers. Guidelines are at the Lacey Timberland Library information desk and on the library website. Pie entries will be received from 10 a.m.-noon. Judging results will be announced at an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Beverages and pie will be served, prizes will be given. The library is at 500 College St. SE, Lacey. Information: trl.org
Tumwater Artesian Brewfest: This 21-and-older event that runs 1-8 p.m. at the Tumwater Valley Golf Club will feature craft beers from 50 Northwest breweries along with cider, mead, wine, and spirits from two local distilleries. Food vendors and restaurants will offer a variety of items. Attendees can play supersized beer pong or giant Jenga or enter the stein holding competitions. Live music will be provided by Keys On Main dueling pianos. Tickets are $25 for tasters, $20 for military, and $10 for designated drivers in advance at http://tumwaterartesianbrewfest.com/Tickets-FAQ; tickets go up $5 at the gate. Taster tickets include a 5.5-ounce glass and 5 tasting tokens. Additional tokens available for $1 apiece on site.
Luminary Procession at West Central Park: Due to inclement weather last spring, the Luminary Procession that typically takes place the night before the Procession of the Species in downtown Olympia didn’t happen. But it will on Saturday night at the West Central Park Project, 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. Music will begin around 7:30 p.m. with Mukana Marimba. At dusk the luminary will be led by the Artesian Rumble Arkestra. The event is free.
Olympia Bon Odori: The annual Japanese mid-summer dance festival with Taiko drumming, food and crafts will take place from 5-9 p.m. at Water Street and Fifth Avenue in downtown Olympia.
New Volunteer Orientation for the Olympia Habitat Store: Are you looking for a way to give back to your community? Have community service hours to complete? Interested in learning more about Habitat for Humanity and what it is doing in Thurston County? Get started by attending the New Volunteer Orientation at 11 a.m. at the store at 400 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia. Orientation will cover ways to get involved at the stores, provide a tour of the store and go over important information about volunteering. Information: Email volunteer@spshabitat.org
Sunday
Maintenance work party at West Central Park: Every Sunday volunteers gather at the West Central Park to garden, prune, pick up litter, paint bird and bee houses, and more. The work begins at 10 a.m. at the park at 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1520015448305882/
Tuesday
Quit smoking class: A free six-week tobacco cessation education class kicks off at Providence St. Peter Chemical Dependency Center and will run 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays at 4800 College St. SE, Lacey. A certified tobacco treatment specialist will provide support and education for those who are considering quitting tobacco and nicotine. Call 360-493-5722 for more information and to register. Each participant will receive a free “Quit Survival Kit.”
Taste of the Market: Friends of Olympia Farmers Market once again host their premiere fundraising event which offers a smorgasbord of fine cuisine from dozens of local restaurants, bakeries, wineries, breweries, and coffee roasters, as well as live music and prizes. The event runs 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the market, 700 Capitol Way S., Olympia. Tickets are available in advance for $60 per person at www.farmers-market.org/product/taste-of-the-market/
Wednesday
Child Care Action Council early learning family fun fair: The event designed for kids ages 3-12 will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. It will feature a Build Off, where children and their families or friends attempt to build the tallest structure out of 500 wooden Keva planks with a chance to win prizes such as a night stay at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound. While children are not building, they can enjoy games, arts and crafts, reading, and safety activities. Information: http://www.ccacwa.org/build-challenge.
Music in the Park with En Canto: The multi-ethnic, female-led, seven-piece world pop music ensemble will perform a combination of forró, samba, and choro-inspired originals and reimagined covers of classic Brazilian hits to wrap up the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s summer outdoor concert series. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park, 620 Capitol Way S., Olympia. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/232417834210692/
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
