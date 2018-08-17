SWAT team ends Yelm standoff by deploying chemical agents, arresting man in attic

Thurston County’s SWAT team was called to a scene in Yelm on Thursday after police tried to search a home on Prairie Wind Street Southeast as part of a narcotics investigation.
A 24-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he barricaded himself inside the home. After multiple attempts to contact him, authorities released “chemical agents” into the home and the SWAT team was able to locate the man in the attic, according to a Thurston County Narcotics Task Force news release.
In the home, authorities found 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, packing materials and scales, as well as a loaded pistol near the attic’s entrance and $2,000 in cash.
The seized drugs’ street value was about $63,500, according to the release.
The man was arrested on warrants for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, first-degree unlawful possession of firearms and assault, and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with attempt to deliver while armed and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
