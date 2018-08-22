Restaurant inspections for Aug. 22

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Best Buffet
5765 Littlerock Road SW
Aug. 14: 70 red; 18 blue
Comments: Two food worker cards expired. All employees must maintain a valid food worker cards. Correction: Obtain/renew cards. Raw chicken stored over cucumbers and sliced cabbage mix, raw chicken stored over raw beef and raw chicken stored over uncovered, uncooked potatoes, all in walk-in. Fried fish patties on buffet line at 108-118 F. Egg rolls on buffet line at 118 F. Sweet and sour chicken on buffet line at 123 F. PHFs must be held at 135 F and above. Correction: All foods out of temp voluntarily discarded. Heating unit turned up. Monitor temperatures to verify unit is working correctly. If not, repair or replace. Raw shell eggs observed on counter, not being used, at 68 F (by IR). Cooked rice in rice cooker (unit unplugged) at 80 F. PHFs must be held either above 135 F or below 41 F. Correction: Both the eggs and rice were voluntarily discarded. PIC spoke with staff regarding issue. Watermelon in salad bar at 50 F on ice, lettuce at salad bar at 48 F on ice, tartar sauce on ice at 47 F. Precooked sausage in sliding door merchandiser at 47 F, cooked oysters at 45 F. PHFs must be held at 41 F or below. Corrected: Watermelon cut two hours prior per PIC and not refrigerated. Melons may be cut and chilled to 41 F, then marked for time as a control. Watermelon voluntarily discarded. Ice added to lettuce on salad bar, ice level increased around sauces. Merchandiser in back kitchen area turned up. Monitor food temps, repair or replace unit if temps are not maintained. Warewash machine at 0 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer concentration must be maintained 50-100 ppm. Correction: Contact Ecolab immediately for repair. All dishes must be washed, rinsed and sanitized in three-comp sink until repaired. Adjusted and tested at 50 ppm after inspection. Deli slicer observed with buildup at food debris. Knife observed with significant buildup of food debris, no longer cleanable. Pepsi beverage dispenser with significant mold growth on nozzles and interior iced dispenser. All food contact surfaces must be cleaned and maintained. Correction: Wash, rinse and sanitize all surfaces, increase cleaning frequency in these areas. Will provide FDA deli slicer cleaning procedure. Floors, drain basket under prep sink, corner between prep sink and cook line observed with significant food debris and buildup. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned and maintained. Correction: Increase cleaning frequency. Facility ran out of garbage bags before inspection. Garbage and discarded food in bus tubs on floor in dish pit. Raw discarded shell eggs and cartons discarded on floor in pile. Garbage must be properly disposed of, remove immediately. Two panels of overhead fluorescent lights on cook line and in dry storage burned out. No lights on cook line hood functional, cook line extremely dark, less than 50 foot candles. All food prep areas must be adequately lit (50 foot candles in food prep areas). Correction: Replace fluorescent bulbs and light above cook line within 24 hours. If cook line lights cannot be repaired, contact electrician immediately. Re-inspection required.
