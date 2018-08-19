Lacey seeks emergency resolution after Hogum Bay Road damaged by water

A section of Hogum Bay Road in northeast Lacey was set to reopen Sunday morning after it was damaged by water last week, according to the city.
After a water valve malfunctioned on Wednesday, it caused “major water supply disruptions” to businesses in the area and damaged more than 200 feet of the road between 31st Avenue and Hogum Bay Lane, according to city information.
Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder declared an emergency, which allows the city to waive the competitive bidding process and immediately award a contract to make repairs.
Lacey City Council also will likely approve a resolution Thursday that states the water valve malfunction constituted an emergency. The cost of repairs is estimated at about $200,000.
