Motorist, 85, hospitalized after he allegedly failed to yield to traffic

An 85-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after he allegedly failed to yield to another motorist and struck that car head-on, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Long Beach man was injured and taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen. The 28-year-old Aberdeen woman in the other vehicle was not injured.
About 4 p.m. Saturday, the man was southbound on state Route 105, near Westport, when he stopped to turn left onto Oyster Place.
Meanwhile, the Aberdeen woman was northbound on state Route 105 when the 85-year-old man allegedly turned and crashed head-on into her car. His car wound up blocking the northbound lane, while her car wound up in a ditch.
Comments