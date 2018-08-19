Defiant Olympia bar operator Frank Schnarrs is dead at 68

Defiant but popular Olympia bar operator Frank Schnarrs, whose Frankie’s Sports Bar & Grill morphed over the years into a private club for tobacco and pot smokers, died Friday at Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Schnarrs was 68, according to two close friends who spoke to The Olympian on Sunday.
Greg and Jennifer Travis, who met with an Olympian reporter at Silvers Saloon on Pacific Avenue — one of two bars owned by Frank and his wife, Cheri, on that street — declined to name the cause of death, wanting to respect the wishes of Frank’s wife, Cheri. She could not be reached Sunday. Memorial services are pending, they said.
