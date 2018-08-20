Motorcyclist flown to Harborview after injury crash on Old Highway 99

A motorcyclist was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle late Sunday after a serious injury crash on Old Highway 99, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred after the man reportedly passed a vehicle on northbound Old Highway 99. After passing that vehicle, the man apparently was going too fast and crashed into a trailer being towed by another vehicle, Sgt. Carla Carter said.
The impact of the crash resulted in the man being ejected from his motorcycle, she said. He was later flown to Harborview.
Prior to the crash, witnesses said the man had run a red light and weaved in and out of traffic, Carter said.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the 19000 block of Old Highway 99 about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
