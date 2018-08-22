What’s Happening for Aug. 22

Wednesday
Child Care Action Council early learning family fun fair: The event designed for kids ages 3-12 will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. It will feature a Build Off, where children and their families or friends attempt to build the tallest structure out of 500 wooden Keva planks with a chance to win prizes such as a night stay at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound. While children are not building, they can enjoy games, arts and crafts, reading, and safety activities. Information: http://www.ccacwa.org/build-challenge.
Music in the Park with En Canto: The multi-ethnic, female-led, seven-piece world pop music ensemble will perform a combination of forró, samba, and choro-inspired originals and reimagined covers of classic Brazilian hits to wrap up the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s summer outdoor concert series. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park, 620 Capitol Way S., Olympia. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/232417834210692/
March for Science Trivia Night: Join the competition starting at 6:30 p.m. at Shirro’s Restaurant and Pub, 112 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia, for a whole evening of science geekery. The event is all ages, but adult beverages are available for the over-21 crowd. Cost to play: $5 per person, with proceeds benefitting the 2019 March for Science event in Olympia.
Free Intro to Uke class: Always wanted to learn how to play the ukulele? Here’s your chance. You’ll learn your first chords and strums as well as information on the different types, tunings, and important accessories and method books. The class is at 7 p.m. at Yenney Music Company, 2703 Capital Mall Drive SW, Suite 201, Olympia. Classes also will be offered Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.
Friday-Sunday
Washington State Garlic Fest: This annual stinkfest runs from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. It’s the largest gathering of garlicious eats and artisan crafts in Washington state. Tickets are $10 at the gate or at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3456270. Information: wastategarlicfest.com
Saturday
Shipwreck Beads' Summer Artisan Market: The annual arts event runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Shipwreck Beads’ parking lot at 8560 Commerce Place Dr. NE, Lacey. More than 100 local artisans will be selling everything from handmade jewelry to wood crafts, clothing, home decor and more -- but all of it will be hand made. Local food vendors will be on-site, bouncy castles will be provided for kids, and an inflatable pub will be open to those 21 and older. Bring two non-perishable food items to donate to the Thurston County Food Bank for a chance to win prizes donated by the vendors. Additional raffle tickets available for $1 each. A shuttle bus will run from the Park & Ride. Information: market@shipwreckbeads.com.
Saturday Caturday: The Olympia Timberland Library is hosting a morning of all things cats. You can wear a cat costume, build a cat castle, get your face painted like a cat, and more. The fun happens between 10:30 a.m. and noon at the library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Information: trl.org
SafePlace Free Community BBQ: Head to Lacey’s Rainier Vista Park Shelter A at 5475 45th Ave. SE for free food, drinks, a raffle and fun from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. SafePlace staff and volunteers will be barbecuing hamburgers, veggie burgers, and hot dogs, while others offer face painting, music and games. SafePlace is a nonprofit that provides confidential shelter, advocacy, and support for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. Information: www.safeplaceolympia.org
Sunday
The Pine and the Cherry — Japanese Americans in Washington: Executive Order 9066 changed everything for those Americans born in Japan, as well as their American-citizen offspring. After the attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II, 120,000 West Coast residents of Japanese descent were sent to concentration camps without due process. Mayumi Tsutakawa, whose father was renowned sculptor George Tsutakawa, will reveal her family’s 100-year history against the backdrop of this American story during a talk at 2 p.m. at the Mason County Historical Society Museum, 427 W. Railroad Ave., Shelton. Free.
Lake Quinault Craft Fair and Bake Sale: The Lake Quinault Community Circle will host its second annual Summer Craft Fair and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Amanda Park on Highway 101 just north of Lake Quinault. Artists and craftsmen from around the Olympic Peninsula will display a variety of hand-crafted jewelry, woodwork, arts, photography, gifts and crafts reflective of the Pacific Northwest culture. Fresh herbs, produce, honey and home-made baked goods also will be for sale. Information: 360-593-9064 or alicar2000@yahoo.com
Tuesday
Diamonds in the Ether -- Tuning In To Northwest Radio History: Look — and listen — to the people, stations, and stories that made radio broadcasting a vital part of the culture of the Pacific Northwest. Innovations in technology, programming, and business as far back as the 1920s made radio in this remote corner a little bit different than the rest of the United States, and connected the people of Washington with the rest of the country and world. With a mixture of vintage audio, historic images, and vivid storytelling, radio historian and broadcaster Feliks Banel will revisit the power of radio in the Evergreen State then and now, and look ahead to the unpredictable future of local radio at a presentation at 5:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. Free. Information: trl.org
