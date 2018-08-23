Deaths for Aug. 23

Frank, Constance Harriet, 96, Shelton, died Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at Alpine Way, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gerard, Alan Robert, 69, Shelton, died Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Johnson, Donna, 93, Rochester, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Maxwell, Chester Kenneth, 94, Lacey, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Roberson, Robert Earl, 66, Olympia, died Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
