Man arrested after allegedly assaulting deputy near Lacey

A 24-year-old man was booked into the Thurston County jail late Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a sheriff’s deputy following a theft at Walmart in Lacey.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and Lacey police say the man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, a felony, as well as resisting arrest, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and theft.
Resisting arrest is a misdemeanor; obstruction and the theft are gross misdemeanors, according to the Thurston County jail log.
About 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Lacey police were dispatched to the Walmart on Galaxy Drive after the man is believed to have stolen a modem and computer mouse, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said Wednesday.
The man then jumped into a vehicle and headed south on Galaxy Drive. He was stopped by a deputy in the 7600 block of Martin Way East.
The man was uncooperative and refused to be handcuffed. He also repeatedly reached for his waistband, according to the deputy. A struggle ensued, and law enforcement says the man attempted to put the deputy in a headlock. He also allegedly punched the deputy in the face, the deputy reported.
The man tried to run from the scene, but the deputy used a Taser to stop him. The deputy said it was then that he noticed the man had a large knife in his waistband.
